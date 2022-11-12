SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Skies are drying out Saturday morning after Friday night’s heavy rainfall. Will we see more wet weather this weekend?

WEEKEND:

The heaviest rain is now well east of Syracuse. We recorded just over 2” of rain from the remnants of Nicole Friday and into Friday night. We can look forward to some dry time Saturday afternoon with a few breaks of sunshine, but the dry weather will be brief. A weak shortwave will cruise over central New York Saturday evening bringing scattered rain showers. So those who want to tailgate for the SU game, you will likely see some scattered showers starting a couple hours before kickoff. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Saturday, but look for those numbers to cool through the afternoon towards the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Another cold front swings through late Saturday night/early Sunday and delivers unseasonably chilly air to CNY and the Northeast to end the weekend. The air becomes cold enough for some lake effect rain and snow showers with little to no accumulation for most, but a light accumulation is probable over the hills, especially the Tug Hill.

Temperatures on Sunday will only reach the mid 40s. Factor in a cool breeze from the WNW and it will feel like the 30s!

SUNDAY NIGHT-MONDAY:

There are signs that as the cold air deepens over us Sunday night the lake effect will organize a bit better and fall mainly as snow. There could be a localized accumulation of 1 to 3 inches stretching from the south shore of Lake Ontario over Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties southeast close to the city of Syracuse, in particular the northern suburbs. If you are in these areas and have travel plans early Monday, be prepared for at least a slushy accumulation on some of the roads.

Outside this lake effect it remains mostly cloudy and cool on Monday with temperatures only rising close to 40 in the afternoon.

Get used to the cooler air building in for the weekend. It should be with us for all of next week. Welcome back true Central New York November weather!

Stay tuned for updates!