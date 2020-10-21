NEW: Another round of significant wet weather could be on tap for CNY

After receiving some welcomed rain the last few days across Central New York, we are not expecting too much rain late this week or weekend. Later Sunday night into early next week however, it looks like another very wet system could impact the region which for many will be embraced.

What is the cause the for the wetter pattern at times over CNY and the Northeast? You can thank the jet stream for the healthy watering recently. The jet stream has become more active and the location of it has been pretty close to, if not over us the last few days and more of the same is expected to start next week.

You can see in the graphic below displaying the jet stream winds aloft coming from the Southwest which should help import moisture off the Pacific right into CNY and the Northeast. When the jet stream winds are close to or over your area you typically are going to see a more active/stormy pattern evolve. This is great news for the drought situation across the region that certainly is being remedied at least somewhat with these shots of rain.

The 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook for the U.S. to round out October below shows that the odds of seeing above average precipitation in the Northeast and Eastern Great Lakes are pretty good.

Beyond the first part of next week there are strong indications that the upper level flow (jet stream) will at least briefly be taking a more significant plunge to the south of CNY. What could that mean? Well, at least the higher terrain, if not all of CNY, could see the first flakes of the season! This is a scary/bone chilling thought for Halloween and would certainly make for a trick and not a treat from Mother Nature. Stay tuned for updates.