NEW: Cold to dominate CNY through mid-February

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

The weather over Central New York has been behaving more and more like winter the last couple of weeks and now it looks like more cold air is headed our way taking us right through the middle of the month of February.

Cold air is building over far northern Canada and starting this weekend, the jet stream winds aloft will begin to drop south and usher this air into the Central and Eastern United States. The first shot of colder air arrives Saturday, but a bigger push arrives next week.

It looks like the cold sticks around when it gets here.

A look at the latest 8 to 14 day forecast from the National Weather Service shows the below normal temperatures holding through the middle of the month.

If these trends continue, February 2021 may be Syracuse’s first month with below normal temperatures since last May.

The cold will be ushered in by a storm system that moves into the Northeast this weekend. At the very least, this system should bring us some widespread snow but our computer models are struggling with how a couple of pieces of energy come together, one in the northern branch of the jet stream and another coming at us from the southern branch.

It is looking more and more like this two systems will stay separate, making a Nor’easter less likely. While a widespread snow should occur, any accumulation looks to be light Sunday.

Beyond Sunday the cold air moves in and is with us for a while (as mentioned above).

We are still are watching for some lake effect snow early next week. Lake Ontario water temperatures remain about 3 degrees above normal which sets the stage for potentially heavy snow.

One complicating factor that is showing up on our computer models today (Wednesday) is an area of low pressure tracking close to Central New York Tuesday. Not only would that disrupt the winds (making it tougher for lake effect to remain organized) but it would also bring a widespread snow to the region.

Stay tuned, February is turning into our most active Winter month!