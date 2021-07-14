NewsChannel 9 Storm Team honored for 10 years of having the most accurate forecast

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was a feat 10 years in the making. It’s an honor not many television stations have achieved.

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team was granted an award Wednesday by WeatheRate, marking 10 years of providing Central New York’s Most Accurate Forecast.

Along with an award, everyone enjoyed some lunch and cake provided as a celebration by WeatheRate president Bruce Fixman.





Congratulations to Kate Thornton, Dave Longley (who was Chief Meteorologist when the streak began), John DiPasquale, Lindsay Raychel, and Jim Teske.