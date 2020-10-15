NOAA issues its winter outlook; Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske takes a peek at what it means for CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter weather outlook on Thursday.

The forecast for December through February makes special mention of the ongoing La Nina’s impact on conditions. A snowy, freezing winter has been predicted for much of US, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

“With La Nina well established and expected to persist through the upcoming 2020 winter season, we anticipate the typical, cooler, wetter North, and warmer, drier South, as the most likely outcome of winter weather that the U.S. will experience this year,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Much of New York including Central New York could see warmer-than-normal temperatures, according to the maps from NOAA.

(Image courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The picture of precipitation is a little murkier for our area. There really is no strong signal for precipitation to be more or less than normal. The higher chances of a wet winter appear to be west of Central New York.

“Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely across the northern tier of the U.S., extending from the Pacific Northwest, across the Northern Plains, Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley, as well as Hawaii and northern Alaska,” NOAA said.

(Image courtesy: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team will lean heavily on the unfolding La Nina when making their winter forecast. In particular, they are focusing on how strong La Nina turns out between December and February. The stronger the La Nina, the greater the chances for below-normal snowfall for the winter season in Syracuse. More information on the La Nina strength arrives in early November. The official Storm Team Winter Outlook comes out in mid-November.