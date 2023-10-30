SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – How quickly things can change in CNY this time of year. 70s last week, 40s this week. Find out about the chilling details and if there are more spooky showers ahead below…

November feel has arrived a bit early

Mother Nature has brought CNY back down to earth and then some temperature wise after the late summer air last week we are feeling more like later November through midweek.

Some lake showers to dodge overnight into Halloween

The combination of a trough and some lake effect will produce occasional lake effect rain showers overnight that likely mix with snow and graupel mainly over the higher terrain east and southeast of Lake Ontario. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Lows drop into the low to mid 30s with areas of frost possible outside the lake clouds by Tuesday morning.

After a few lake effect rain and snow showers kick off Halloween across the Eastern Finger Lakes, we do expect a light southwesterly flow to send any lake effect shower activity north up towards the Lake Ontario shoreline and maybe near Watertown during the afternoon.

It certainly will be bone chilling for the Ghoulish holiday with highs once again in the mid-40s, but thankfully the winds are going to be light.

First snow for most?

A disturbance combined with some limited lake effect should drop in late Tuesday night into Wednesday with some snow showers possibly mixed with a little rain and graupel.

While most see nothing more than a slushy coating on grassy surfaces, including Syracuse, Wednesday morning, in the hills there could up to an inch or so across the hills south of Syracuse.

Highs on Wednesday with a chilly breeze struggle to make the low to mid 40s. Brrr…

