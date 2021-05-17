Numbers may or may not surprise through the first part of May

I’m sure many have felt that May has been cool so far and damp up until recently, and that’s because it has.

Through the first 16 days of May the average temperature in Syracuse is 53.4 degrees which is a little over two degrees below average. The last 4 days have been above normal with the temperatures and the warmer than normal temperatures are expected to continue for at least the next week across CNY! This will likely result in the average temperature for the month of May week from now being at or above average!

How quickly things can change, just in May of 2020 when we had snow and cold weather through the first part of the month and then turned warm to even hot for much of the second half of the month, including Memorial Day weekend!

Precipitation wise we did see a trace of snow the first day of the month and flakes were in the air near Syracuse before the sun was up on the 8th of the month too, but no measurable snow like last May in Syracuse. The higher terrain did see minor accumulations of snow on the first and morning of the 8th.

Ten of the first twelve days of the month had measurable precipitation with a trace the other two days, but the last four days have been dry, and it appears it will be staying dry for the most part through at least the 19th. So where do we stand precipitation wise for the first half of the month? This probably will come as a surprise to many, but believe it or not, Syracuse is only 3 hundredths above normal, or basically normal in the precipitation category!

Based on the forecast trends it appears it is going to be drier than not for the next several days ahead which would add to the increasing precipitation deficit in Syracuse now over 3 inches for the year. We shall see where we end up for May 2021 in a couple weeks.