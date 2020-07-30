NWS confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Monroe County Wednesday

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A National Weather Service storm survey team confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Wednesday along the Oatka Creek from south of Wheatland Center to south of Scottsville in Monroe County.
An EF scale, or Enhanced Fujita scale, is used to assign a tornado a ‘rating’ based on estimated wind speeds and related damage, according to NWS. An EF-0 is considered the weakest on the scale, but still has wind speed ranging between 65 and 85 mph.
A tornado warning was issued before 7 p.m. Wednesday for parts of southern Monroe County, northern Livingston County, and western Ontario County. That warning was lifted at 7:20 p.m.
MORE | Tornado warning lifted Wednesday for Monroe, Livingston, and Ontario Counties
Strong storms passed through Monroe County and the Finger Lakes leaving damage in its wake. Reports of trees and power lines down in isolated areas across the region have let to several hundred without power.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Republicans and Democrats push against idea of funding cut for schools that don’t reopen
- New stimulus checks stall on GOP plans for medical malpractice, unemployment insurance
- NYS union leaders, lawmakers push for increasing taxes on the ‘ultra-wealthy’
- Wegmans helps employees flush away COVID-19 worries
- NY removes climate change bond from 2020 ballot
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App