October was a little warm, but overall turned out to be pretty normal

After a dry and warm September in CNY, October was still a bit warm with average temperature of nearly 52°, just over a degree above average.

There were a handful of unseasonably warm days including two 80+ degree days! The most recent 80+ degree day occurred back on October 23rd when 81° was felt and a nearly 30 year old record high of 77° was shattered! The warmest day was 82° recorded on the 10th, but fell a few degrees short of a record high.

The coldest temperature of the month occurred twice feeling 31° on Saturday the 17th and the 30th, but no record cold was achieved.

The last nearly two weeks of the month certainly turned damper with just over two inches of rainfall, or nearly a half an inch above normal. This was welcomed rain though as CNY was and still is experiencing abnormal to moderate drought conditions. Rainfall for the month as just about normal with 3.50″ in Syracuse. Snow did flirt with CNY on the 30th but stayed just south and east of the region just before Halloween.

Halloween was bone chilling, but at least it was clear and dry allowing the rare full, blue, Hunter’s moon to shine on all the ghosts and goblins as they took part in festivities.