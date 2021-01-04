Old Man Winter will be snoozing for the next several days, but why?

Snow lovers continue to struggle this 2020-21 winter season across Central New York, while those who aren’t big fans of the snow and cold get increasingly excited with the lack of snow and cold as March/spring fast approach!

As of Monday evening, January 4th, Syracuse has not even reached 18″ of snow for the season!! That is about two and a half feet of snow below average and by weeks end will be nearly three feet below normal through the first the 8 days of January!

Snow lovers/winter enthusiasts are hoping for the pattern to change and change quickly at that! Unfortunately, snow lovers may have to wait till at least mid to late January before any changes of significance take place.

If you are loving this weather then you can thank the jet stream set up across North America for it.

The northern branch of the jet stream, also known as the Polar branch has been to the north of us all winter basically and is not expected to make any visits or plunge significantly to the south of us in the foreseeable future. This means there likely will not be any bouts of harsh/bitter cold here in CNY for at least the next 7 to 10 days. You can see below how the northern branch of the jet stream is well to the north of us locking the arctic air cold up across Northern Canada and the North Pole.

Check out the high temperatures over the next week as we head towards the middle of January heading into next week. Notice the lack of arctic cold…

Also, notice the lack of arctic cold even in Southeastern Canada on the temperature map below from late Monday afternoon, January 4th. Typically this time of year readings are well below zero in a “normal” January. So even if we had a northwest wind there isn’t any real cold air to tap into just to the north like there usually is this time of year!

Meanwhile, the southern jet stream referred to as the sub-tropical branch has been and will continue to be quite active affecting the South with unsettled weather every few days or so.

We here in CNY along with much of the northern tier of the U.S. are between the jet streams the rest of this week and at least through the weekend before we are POSSIBLY impacted by a bigger storm that is expected to develop over the weekend down South as the northern and southern branches of the jet streams try to hook up. Whether we get any snow from this storm will depend on how significant the amplitude of the jet streams gets here in the east late in the weekend/early next week.

If this storm doesn’t affect us early next week with any snow there is a chance we could get through much of next week mainly dry too! Stay tuned.