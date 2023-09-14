SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Cooler and less humid weather has returned to Central New York, and more of the same is headed our way. Details below…

Coolest night since June in store

After a cool Thursday night under a mainly clear sky as lows drop into the 40s for many, including Syracuse for the first time since June 5th, temperatures rebound nicely with abundant sunshine Friday!

Highs to end the week should climb back into the low 70s with light winds. This is great news for any outdoor plans you may have, including the kickoff to Festa Italiana! 😊

CNY pampered this weekend?

We should stay in the 70s for highs this weekend with sunshine filtered by high clouds Saturday morning compliments of Hurricane Lee. With the hurricane on a faster track, it looks like those high clouds move east of Central New York and thin in the afternoon making for a brighter second half of the day.

Consider ourselves lucky here in CNY, because our friends to our east, especially Eastern New England, likely deal with more significant impacts from ‘Lee’.

The end of the weekend is expected to feature some more sun and highs warming to near 75. The clouds thicken in the afternoon on Sunday. That is a head of a cold front that brings some showers back in for Sunday night into Monday.

There is a chance those early week showers are the only rain we see all next week!

Stay tuned and keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.