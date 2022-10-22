SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The warming trend will continue into the weekend, but how warm will we get?

SATURDAY:

If you have any outdoor plans to start this weekend, you are in luck! We can look forward to mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures Saturday as highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. A nice southerly breeze around 5-15 mph will keep the milder air in central New York.

SUNDAY:

Temperatures will be a little lower Sunday due to some clouds working in from the south during the day. For much of the day these are high clouds, so the sunshine is filtered. It remains unseasonably mild Sunday but not as warm as Saturday with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT/EARLY NEXT WEEK:

We are keeping a close eye on an area of low pressure riding up the Atlantic coastline early next week. Initially we had a chance for some light showers Monday, mainly for areas just east of Syracuse, but now that moisture looks to say far enough east. Overall, the theme for the early part of next week is for a continuation of the mild weather. We are likely to see our temperatures rise back into the 70s for Tuesday!

Stay tuned for updates!

