SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Mother Nature giving us a beautiful last weekend of October. How long will it last? Find out below.

TONIGHT:

Another clear and cold overnight with frosty conditions. Temperatures falling to near 30 for overnight lows.

SUNDAY:

High pressure the main weather-maker through Sunday. Sunny, but cold start to the day. Slight increase in moisture allowing for some afternoon high clouds to filter overhead, but still pleasant! Highs into the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Clouds continue to build back into the area overnight as high pressure moves out and our next weather-maker moves in. Still, we stay dry. Lows into the low to mid 40s.

HALLOWEEN:

Low pressure moving into the Great Lakes making for some spooky changes to Halloween. We say bye to the sunshine and hello to creepy clouds. Passing light showers become possible, this includes during the evening for ghosts and goblins who want to have some trick-or-treat fun. It won’t be a washout as rainfall will stay light! Afternoon highs into the low to mid 60s, falling into the mid to upper 50s during trick-or-treat times.

Stay tuned for updates if you dare!