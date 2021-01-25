Polar Vortex makes a brief visit late this week

It has certainly turned more wintry the last several days with colder air and more frequent accumulating snows across CNY, but we haven’t had a shot of true Arctic air just yet.

Check out the temperatures across Southern Canada as of Monday evening…

The air across Southern Canada is headed our way for the end of the week. Why is that? I’m sure you’ve heard us meteorologists talk about the Polar Vortex before, and many know that the Polar Vortex is associated with bitterly cold air and often times some at least limited lake snow for us too.

Over the next few days the vortex will be making it’s way to the southeast and should at least give us here in CNY a glancing blow late Thursday night into Friday and possibly lingering into Saturday. Thankfully the air associated with this Polar Vortex will be somewhat modified by the time it arrives here!

This will mean that highs will struggle to reach the mid teens Friday with a brisk wind producing wind chills below zero throughout the day! There should also be a limited amount of lake effect snow south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area on a bitter northwest wind.

Thankfully, it appears the frigid air will slowly moderate over the weekend as the core of the vortex pulls out pretty quickly. Highs should get up close to 20 Saturday and climb well into the 20s to end the weekend with lighter winds expected over the weekend too.