SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect snow takes a break on Saturday, but will return on Sunday. See where we are expecting the snow and how much is expected to fall below.

SATURDAY:

Winds become more southerly on Saturday in advance of an approaching strong cold front/disturbance to the west of us. That flow should push the band of lake snow out of Jefferson County and into Canada. As a result, most areas will start the day under a lot of sunshine, though clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the mid 30s Saturday, but with the strong breeze around 10-15 mph, it will feel like 20s. Into Saturday night, that cold front will swing through bringing a burst of scattered snow showers, followed by more lake snow and very high winds for Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Once that front passes and winds turn to more of a westerly flow, lake effect snow will become more organized just north of Syracuse. Some areas could see 6-12 inches of snow with localized higher amounts in the more persistent bands. With those high winds at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, travel will be difficult with limited visibilities along with drifting snow in the heaviest squalls.

The National Weather Service has issued Lake Effect Snow Warnings for Oswego, northern Oneida, Jefferson, and Lewis counties from 4am Sunday until 4am Monday. Also for southern Oneida and Herkimer counties, a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect.

By Sunday evening, winds are expected to weaken and shift which will dissipate any lake snow by Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK:

Looking ahead into next week for the Thanksgiving holiday, temperatures look to return to more seasonable numbers in the mid to upper 40s with quiet weather. It is looking very accommodating for any travelers. Heading home after the holiday is a different story as rain and snow will return with high winds thanks to our next storm system.

Stay tuned for updates!