SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The weather was beautiful for most again on Friday, but changes are ahead for the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

This evening is quiet and mild, we’ll just continue to see increasing clouds.

After midnight, some rain showers begin to develop. Expect a round of steady rain to pass by between 1 and 4 a.m. This steadier rain will taper before sunrise Saturday.

SATURDAY:

Low pressure tracks to our north and west which means, it remains mild enough for plain rain Saturday. The dry time and thinning clouds in the morning will help too.

After lunchtime is when we need to watch out for storms, specifically between 2 and 8 p.m. There is a chance any storms that form later in the afternoon and evening could be on the strong to severe side. Strong, gusty winds, lightning, pea sized hail, and heavy rain are possible. Some isolated flooding can’t be ruled out with the heavy downpours. Keep an eye on the radar if you plan to be outside. Remember: When thunder roars, head indoors!

Despite there being a good deal of clouds, we should manage another day with highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Spring begins at 11:33 a.m.!

Sunday begins in the 40s, but as the day goes on, we cool enough to the 30s. With some lingering rain showers, the cooldown could bring snow mixed with the rain over higher elevations. For lower elevations we should stay warm enough for just rain showers.

It’s breezy Sunday too which will make it feel colder, especially after a couple days near 70.