SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After some flooding rain Sunday night into Monday, and then 1 to 3+ inches of snow across CNY late Monday night into Tuesday. Now it’s time for a weather breather. Details are below…

Tranquil and chilly tonight

Watch your step when you head out tonight as anything wet could be icy if the surface has not been treated/salted.

Outside a few evening flurries, it’s a quiet and chilly night ahead for central New York with lows in the mid-20s, and readings may rise a bit towards morning.

Smooth sailing the rest of the week

A few areas of high pressure over the next several days will be in charge of the weather around here for the most part right through Christmas Day. Our weather looks to be dry and outside some periods of cloudy skies Wednesday we should expect sunshine to round out the week.

Briefly milder Wednesday

Temperatures will rebound into the low 40s Wednesday, and then a bit cooler, more seasonable but not bad for late December low to mid 30s Thursday and mid 30s on Friday.

No real fanfare for snow lovers into holiday weekend

With no major storm systems on the way through at least the Christmas holiday weekend, along with some sun, our chances of seeing a White Christmas are basically nil for us. There could be a few rain or snow showers Saturday but 1) the precipitation is very light and 2) temperatures are above freezing. Yes, CNY…the only White Christmas that looks to be happening for us is in our dreams.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.