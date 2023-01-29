Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – To end the weekend, scattered rain showers will be seen for most, but much colder air is looming by the end of next week. Details are below…

Sunday Afternoon:

Another round of rain showers will be moving into CNY Sunday afternoon. A front is stalled over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario which is the cause of this unsettled weather. With temperatures on the milder side again reaching near 40 degrees, most will see rain showers. Though higher elevation areas across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks will see snow showers. Snow totals look to be minimal ranging from a coating to 2”.

Early next week

Temperatures will remain seasonable on Monday with highs right near the freezing mark of 32 degrees, but we will focus our attention on the possibility of lake effect snow. Monday evening, winds will be from the WNW which may set up lake effect snow bands close to the Syracuse area. Northern Onondaga county and southern Oswego counties look to have the best chance for accumulating snow into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday night and into Wednesday, the lake effect snow will shift further north, due east of Lake Ontario.

Much colder by the end of the week

As we flip the calendar next week from January to February, the trend is for colder weather as arctic air drops south from Canada. Look for conditions to turn breezy starting Thursday and lasting into Friday as an arctic front shifts south through New York. This front will bring scattered snow showers and significantly colder air. High temperatures on Friday will be in the low 20s, with only teens possible on Saturday. Low temperatures may hover around 0 and wind chills look to be below 0. Old man winter looks to finally make his mark across the northeast!

Stay tuned to the Storm Team for the latest updates on the lake effect snow and bitter cold weather!