SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After 1 to 3+ inches of rain across CNY to start the week, winter is going to make at least a brief comeback tonight into Tuesday. How much snow is on the way? Details are below…

Significant rain thankfully over

Well, most areas of CNY received up between 1 and 3 inches of rain between late Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon producing some flooding for parts of CNY. Imagine if it were colder…we’d be digging out right now from a good ole fashion snowstorm!

Nope, no cold air was in place unfortunately for snow lovers/winter enthusiasts to have their dreams come true.

A more festival look on the way

As the nor’easter departs the Northeast tonight, a shot of cold air swings in with an upper air disturbance. This leads to colder air, wind and rain changing to snow at first over the hills this evening, and the rest of CNY, including Syracuse, near and after midnight tonight.

Lows drop into the upper 20s to around 30 by Tuesday morning producing slick spots on any untreated surfaces for the Tuesday morning commute.

Steadier snow continues into Tuesday morning before tapering off Tuesday afternoon. Accumulations will be manageable, on the order of about 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts possibly up to 4 inches possible over the hills, especially south of Syracuse. Yes, it should look more festive around here come Tuesday morning in CNY.

Highs on Tuesday will only reach the low to mid 30s, but feels even colder, 15 to 25°, thanks to a gusty northwest wind accentuating the chill.

Smooth sailing the rest of the week

Looking beyond Tuesday, temperatures will rebound into the low 40s Wednesday, and then a bit cooler but not bad for late December mid to upper 30s Thursday and Friday.

With no major storm systems on the way through at least the Christmas holiday weekend, along with some sun, our chances of seeing a White Christmas are not looking so hot. Yes, CNY…the only White Christmas that looks to be happening for us is in our dreams.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.