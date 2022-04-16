SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Rain and snow showers continue to fall across central New York all thanks to a cold front. It’s hard to believe after the warm stretch we had last week, we are now talking about more wintry weather!

SATURDAY:

Light to moderate rain is expected early Saturday, mixing with snow across the higher elevations. Little accumulation is expected from this passing front. The best chance to see some dry time will be during the late afternoon and early evening as high temperatures reach the low to mid 40s. Any rain shower activity will transition to wet snow showers and flurries by the evening.

Conditions will be slightly breezy Saturday, but expect those winds to increase Saturday night and especially through our Easter holiday.

EASTER SUNDAY:

Easter Sunday is unseasonably chilly and windy with some lake effect snow showers. This is from a strengthening area of low pressure travelling up the Atlantic coastline. Winds will pick up from the northwest around 10-20 mph bringing snow showers in the morning and afternoon. We could see some more sunshine for the second half of the day so you could still have those outdoor Easter egg hunts, just dress warm as wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.