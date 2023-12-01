SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a damp ending to our week in central New York. Is there any more rain for the afternoon. Details are below…

Wet weather to end the week

A disturbance in the jet stream winds tracks across central New Yor early this evening then passes to our northeast. This means our steady rain tapers to a few showers or drizzle after 7 or 8 pm.

With the rain we’ve seen temperatures drop into the 40s and they won’t drop much more the rest of the night.

Damp but mild weekend

A whole separate area of low pressure moves in for Saturday with the chance for some new showers as we start the weekend. Despite wet weather and clouds around it looks like our temperatures may actually make it into the upper 40s here in Syracuse and parts of the southern Finger Lakes could touch 50 degrees!

More showers are scheduled to move in on Sunday but again our temperatures stay mild.

Things are coming into better focus for Monday. An area of low pressure will develop off the East Coast. All our computer models today agree that this low will be too weak or too far east of us to bring us any significant snow. Instead, look for lighter snow showers mixed with some rain at times.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.