Record highs among the hottest summers vs. the summer of 2020

Everyone knows that the meteorological summer of 2020 has been a sizzler, one of the hottest on record, including the hottest month ever record in July! Would you believe though that there has NOT been even one record high recorded the whole summer season in Syracuse!!! Crazy, right!?

We’ve come very close to tying records a few times this summer, but the two hottest days when readings reached 98 and 95 degrees on July 9th and 19th had records of 102 and 97 degrees, respectively! All about timing I guess. By the way, the 102 degree record on July 9th set back in 1936 is the all-time hottest temperature in Syracuse.

We thought it would be interesting to see how many record highs occurred in each of the 5 hottest summers in Syracuse. After doing some digging interestingly we found that the hottest summer ever recorded in 2005 only had one record high and it happened in June! The second hottest in 1949 had three record highs, 1955 summer had three as well, the summer with the highest number of record highs was 2012 coming in at five and lastly 2011 had only two. Each one of the summers though had at least one record high.

That said, a good way to sum up the summer of 2020 would be one of consistent warmth/heat with the majority of the days, 72 of 92 (nearly 80%), having highs of at least 80 and night time lows of 60 or better. The nearly 80% of days being at least 80 or better as a high temperature was second most ever recorded! In 1949 81 days or 88% of the summer days were at least 80!

As far as night time lows being at or higher than 60. We felt 65 nights out of the 92, or 71%, where the lows never got any lower than 60 trailing only the summer of 2005 which had 68 (74%).

While it wasn’t the the hottest summer, it certainly was a memorable one and managed to stay in the top 5 despite the cooler end to the month of August.