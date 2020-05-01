Record rainfall causes flood problems for parts of CNY Thursday

Live Now
The Syracuse Hancock airport measured 1.22″ of precipitation Thursday April 30th, 2020 which was a record for daily precipitation for the day. The previous daily precipitation record for that day was 1.01″ set in 2014.

Many areas across Central New York received 1-2″ of rainfall or more Thursday which prompted to several flood watches and warnings to be issued by the National Weather Service.

Below is a list of rainfall reports from a combination of reports to the National Weather Service and NewsChannel 9 Storm Team Weather Watchers:

ONONDAGA COUNTY:
Bayberry 1.86″
Syracuse Hancock Airport 1.22″
DeWitt 1.18″
Skaneateles 1.11″
Camillus 1.00″
Fabius 1.00″

CAYUGA COUNTY:
Cato 2.20″
Duck Lake 1.95″
Auburn 1.75″
Venice Center 1.50″
Port Byron 1.26″
Scipio Center 1.09″

SENECA COUNTY:
Waterloo 1.43″
Seneca Falls 1.06″

TOMPKINS COUNTY:
Slaterville Springs 1.57″
Danby 1.52″
Ithaca 1.50″
Groton 1.35″
West Danby 1.21″
Dryden 1.14″

OSWEGO COUNTY:
Oswego 2.22″
Lacona 2.02″
Redfield 2.01″
Mexico 1.83″
Central Square 1.75″
Fulton 1.64″
Oswego Airport 1.57″
Pulaski 1.42″

JEFFERSON COUNTY:
Cape Vincent 1.56″
Belleville 1.46″
Watertown Airport 1.15″
Fort Drum 0.57″

LEWIS COUNTY:
Osceola 1.74″
Highmarket 1.03″
Carthage 0.65″

WAYNE COUNTY:
Savannah 1.80″
Wolcott 1.62″
Palmyra 1.07″

