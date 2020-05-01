Record rainfall causes flood problems for parts of CNY Thursday

The Syracuse Hancock airport measured 1.22″ of precipitation Thursday April 30th, 2020 which was a record for daily precipitation for the day. The previous daily precipitation record for that day was 1.01″ set in 2014.

Many areas across Central New York received 1-2″ of rainfall or more Thursday which prompted to several flood watches and warnings to be issued by the National Weather Service.

Below is a list of rainfall reports from a combination of reports to the National Weather Service and NewsChannel 9 Storm Team Weather Watchers:

ONONDAGA COUNTY:

Bayberry 1.86″

Syracuse Hancock Airport 1.22″

DeWitt 1.18″

Skaneateles 1.11″

Camillus 1.00″

Fabius 1.00″



CAYUGA COUNTY:

Cato 2.20″

Duck Lake 1.95″

Auburn 1.75″

Venice Center 1.50″

Port Byron 1.26″

Scipio Center 1.09″

SENECA COUNTY:

Waterloo 1.43″

Seneca Falls 1.06″

TOMPKINS COUNTY:

Slaterville Springs 1.57″

Danby 1.52″

Ithaca 1.50″

Groton 1.35″

West Danby 1.21″

Dryden 1.14″

OSWEGO COUNTY:

Oswego 2.22″

Lacona 2.02″

Redfield 2.01″

Mexico 1.83″

Central Square 1.75″

Fulton 1.64″

Oswego Airport 1.57″

Pulaski 1.42″

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

Cape Vincent 1.56″

Belleville 1.46″

Watertown Airport 1.15″

Fort Drum 0.57″

LEWIS COUNTY:

Osceola 1.74″

Highmarket 1.03″

Carthage 0.65″

WAYNE COUNTY:

Savannah 1.80″

Wolcott 1.62″

Palmyra 1.07″