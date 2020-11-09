Record warmth this afternoon in Syracuse!

The record high of 74 degrees set back on this date in 1931 has been broken as of 2 pm Monday afternoon as the temperature has soared to at least 75 degrees!

We think we have a pretty good chance of breaking another record high Tuesday! The current record on Tuesday is 74 degrees set also back in 1931. We are forecasting highs to get at least into the mid 70s! Then we start to cool down thereafter to more normal temperatures for early to mid November.