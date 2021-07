Showers and storms moving into CNY from the southeastern shores of Lake Ontario. A few of these storms will likely be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail and all storms are expected to have heavy rain that could produce localized flooding this evening.

Click here to track showers and storms on the radar.

After 9 or 10 this evening the severe storm threat dissipates as more stable air builds in with and in the wake of a cold front due to pass through around or just after midnight.