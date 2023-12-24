SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It wasn’t a pretty start to the holiday weekend, and while the rest of the Christmas weekend won’t look great, it will turn milder and comfier. Find out how mild it gets, and the chances of precipitation below…

No real fanfare for snow lovers thru holiday weekend

Any lingering showers and drizzle from overnight Saturday winds down Sunday, Christmas Eve Day. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 10 am Sunday east of Syracuse.

It looks like no weather-related travel issues other than some fog and a bit of drizzle for your last-minute Christmas shopping or the Christmas Eve services.

Highs Sunday top out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Santa is delivering mild weather for Christmas to CNY

Yes, the only White Christmas that is happening for us is in our dreams, especially since it looks like highs will be well into the 40s to possibly 50 on Christmas itself if enough glimpses of the sun come out! That would be almost 15 degrees above normal but well short of the record high of 66 degrees set on Christmas Day 1932.

Stays mild & turns damp again after Christmas

Precipitation returns to central New York by Tuesday afternoon/evening, but because we are still unseasonably mild it will be in the form of rain showers for us. Expect unsettled weather with rain more likely than snow for us through the middle of next week.

Highs through the middle of the upcoming week stay close to 50! Sorry snow lovers. The frustrating start to the winter of 2023-24 continues…

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates. There’s some light at the end of the snowless tunnel snow lovers/winter enthusiasts…