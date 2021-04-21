Say it’s not snow! Let’s see your pictures of Wednesday’s snow

A view of the snow in higher elevations from our Pompey camera. Live Doppler 9 is pictured.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Yes, it’s crummy now, but the cold and snow of today will be a memory when we’re out mowing the lawn this weekend.

To get accumulating snow this time of year in Central New York during the daytime is difficult. Even though it’s cloudy, the angle of the sun (similar to late August) is so high that there is a lot of energy coming from the sun that is melting the snow.

Lingering snow Wednesday afternoon won’t amount to anything and roads will at worst be wet for the evening commute.

We’d love to see your pictures of Wednesday’s snow. You can submit them below.

