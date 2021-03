(WSYR-TV) -- New York State is one of the few places in the world where maple syrup is produced. Despite the pandemic and our changing climate, adaptive maple producers are tapping into a successful season.

Aaron Wightman, co-director of the Cornell Maple Program and New York State Maple specialist says, "Maple producers have had to adapt, using new technologies that allow tap holes to be open longer, so trees produce sap for a longer period after they are tapped. For example, with warmer temperatures, early this winter, producers who tapped in December were able to produce a lot of syrup.”