Second straight day a record high occurs in Syracuse on Monday!

After setting a new record high on Sunday afternoon, we managed to get just enough sun Monday to not only give us our first heatwave of the year, but also tie a record high when the thermometer registered 94 degrees during the afternoon. The record high we tied was originally set back in 1999!

We think we may actually fall just short of 90 Tuesday due to more clouds and more numerous showers/storms expected. So certainly no where close to a record high is expected Tuesday, but what about the rest of this week? At this point we don’t think so. Wednesday will likely be the closest we come to a record high when the temperature may sneak into the low 90s with enough sun. The record on Wednesday is 95, so it probably is safe.