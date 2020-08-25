ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a small part of CNY south of Syracuse

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Cortland and Tompkins counties south of Syracuse until 9 p.m. this evening, but the greatest threat for severe storms is through 3 or 4 pm.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are quickly sweeping through the Southern Finger Lakes this afternoon and will be out of CNY by 3 or 4 pm.

The greatest threat from these storms will be gusty, damaging winds up to or more than 60 mph. Heavy rain, quarter-sized hail are possible too.

Across the rest of CNY the weather will be mainly quiet with some sun developing.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.

When thunder roars, head indoors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Pollen Forecast

Pollen Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

UV Index

UV Index

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Humid-o-meter

Humid-o-meter

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected