ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a small part of CNY south of Syracuse

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Cortland and Tompkins counties south of Syracuse until 9 p.m. this evening, but the greatest threat for severe storms is through 3 or 4 pm.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are quickly sweeping through the Southern Finger Lakes this afternoon and will be out of CNY by 3 or 4 pm.
The greatest threat from these storms will be gusty, damaging winds up to or more than 60 mph. Heavy rain, quarter-sized hail are possible too.
Across the rest of CNY the weather will be mainly quiet with some sun developing.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur; it only means they are possible.
When thunder roars, head indoors.
