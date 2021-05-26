Severe weather threat is over for most of CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After reaching a high temperature of 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon, a line of strong thunderstorms swept east through Central New York. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the eastern third of New York State.

Strong thunderstorm over Syracuse Wednesday May 26, 2021. Courtesy of A.T. McLean

The good news is that the threat of any widespread severe weather is over, especially for areas from Syracuse north and west.

For most of us, the thunderstorms produced about a 10-20 minute period where winds gusted beyond 50 mph and heavy rain fell producing anywhere from a tenth to quarter of an inch of rain.

The heat has broken and the sun has returned. There is another cold front approaching our area from the west and that could touch off another thunderstorm later this afternoon or evening.

A gusty thunderstorm is still possible in the Finger Lakes and places like Ithaca and Cortland.