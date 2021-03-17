Severe weather threat shifts into Southeast US for Thursday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Wednesday was (and still is) an active day for severe weather over the Deep South and now that threat shifts into the Southeast for Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has alerted parts of the region to a Moderate risk of severe weather, which is a 4 out of 5 on their threat scale.

A population of more than 10 million people lives in this Moderate risk area, including the cities of Charlotte, Raleigh, Myrtle Beach, Savannah and Charleston.

A strong area of low pressure will track east across the Appalachian Mountains Thursday and drag a warm front north into Virginia, putting much of the Carolinas south to eastern Georgia in a warm and humid air mass.

Meanwhile, a strong system in the upper atmosphere will provide plenty of wind energy in the lower atmosphere. This will cause thunderstorms that do form to rotate and potentially cause tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting “A potential for significant tornadoes.” That means tornadoes with at least 112 mph winds.

The most likely time for these particularly strong and dangerous storms is from early afternoon into the evening.

In addition, large hail and damaging winds separate from tornadoes is possible.

This same storm system brings a steady rain into Central New York Thursday and before it ends Thursday evening, it should change to a bit of snow.