SYRACUSE, N.Y. – It was another dreary day Thursday across central New York. Is there any drier or colder air on the way as we look ahead to the new year? The details are below…

Can’t shake the showers late week

There will still be some showers, drizzle and fog around on Thursday night, but precipitation is lighter than what we dealt with Wednesday evening.

Keep an eye out if you live in the counties near Lake Ontario as there could be some locally dense fog overnight. Visibilities at times could drop below a quarter of a mile.

Rain showers linger a bit into Friday with even a little snow possible across the higher terrain Friday night into Saturday morning.

Cooler, but still mild for late December to end the week

Temperatures for Thursday remained well above average, even touching 50 in Syracuse, but there is some cooler air on the way late-week into the weekend.

A cold front moves through Friday night so highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s to around 40—cooler, yes, but still a few degrees above average for this time of year.

With that initial push of cooler air there is a changeover to some snow Friday night. You can expect little if any accumulation in Syracuse but over the Tug Hill and the hills south of Syracuse there could be some spots that pick up an inch or so of snow.

