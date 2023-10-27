SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We made it to 70° or better the last four days. How quickly does cooler weather return??

Warmth getting ready to depart

After four straight days of 70 degree plus warmth, Syracuse is in store for a change to much cooler weather.

It looks to stay mild through Friday night. In fact, Syracuse may stay above 60! The normal high temperature this time of year is 56 F.

Friday highs may reach the mid to perhaps upper 70s with a breeze and bit of humidity too!

The change to cooler weather comes on Saturday as a cold front moves through on the morning and that brings 50s back into the picture but not until the afternoon after starting the day in the 60s.

Rain for the weekend again?

There should be a few more showers Saturday morning as a cold front moves through but it dries out in the afternoon allowing you to get out to the apple orchards and pumpkin patches or to take care of some leaves in the yard.

We expect more widespread showers to develop on Sunday morning. This definitely looks to be the wettest and coolest day of the upcoming weekend. The chances of widespread rain increase the farther south you travel from Syracuse. However, majority of the area will be dealing with showers. Watch the radar when trying to make your outdoor plans.

Also keep in mind that it will be much colder in the 40s to near 50 and windy. We’re about to slip into a cooler than normal pattern as we flip the calendar over from October to November next week!

How’s Halloween looking? Check out our Trick-or-Treat outlook.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.