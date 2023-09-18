SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Much of Monday was dry but you’ll want to have the rain jacket/umbrella handy into the start of Tuesday, but wait till you see what lies ahead…

A few showers to dodge tonight

A cold front passed through Central New York Monday afternoon and is going to be followed by a trough of low pressure. This keeps the risk of at least a few showers around through the night.

There should also be a bit of help off Lake Ontario as the air turns cool enough heading into tonight and the start of Tuesday.

Lows Monday night dropping into the mid-50s.

Sweet September weather ahead!

After the few lake effect showers Tuesday morning/midday mainly near and north and east of Syracuse, the rain chances go away for the rest of the week as you can see below!

High pressure starts to build in later Tuesday into Tuesday night and looks to stay in control of our weather with considerable sunshine expected through at least the end of the week, and possibly into the weekend!

This is great news for any outdoor activities/chores you’d like to get done later this week into Saturday!

The nights will be cool, 40s and low 50s, but days are comfortably mild/warm, mainly 70s, Wednesday and beyond.

Stay tuned and keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.