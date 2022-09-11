SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) After a dry start to our weekend, scattered showers will be returning Sunday. See when we can expect the wet weather below.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will feature much more clouds across our skies. Scattered showers will slowly develop as a frontal boundary arrives from the southwest. Initially showers will fall across the Southern Tier early in the morning. The wet weather will move into central New York by Sunday afternoon before eventually tapering by the evening.

Rain total projections have dropped a bit since our earlier model runs. Syracuse could see up .2” of rain Sunday with lesser amounts north of the thruway. Higher amounts are still expected south of Syracuse around .3” through Ithaca, Cortland, and Norwich.

NEXT WEEK

We have an even greater chance of seeing showers and storms developing Monday and continuing into Tuesday as a slow-moving storm system works through the Northeast.

A stray shower is possible Wednesday with most areas staying dry. High pressure returns by the end of the week bringing sunshine, although cooler weather initially. It may be a struggle for us to get much past 70 degrees Thursday. Our day Friday will bring slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 70s. This warming trend will continue right into next weekend as we can expect temperatures to rise back up near 80 degrees!