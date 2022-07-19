(WSYR-TV)– The Storm Team is predicting a stretch of warm, if not hot and humid weather. We haven’t had much of that hot and humid weather in the Summer of 2022.

With the temperatures heating up, it’s easy to forget about the dangers of summer. Although summer is typically the time to be out, enjoying the weather and having fun, heat can bring unforeseen health complications.

According to mayoclinic.org, heat exhaustion is the most common health problem that occurs over the summer seasons. Heat exhaustion can quickly lead to heat stroke which is far more dangerous and life-threatening. Although this affects children more frequently than adults, adults can still become victims of this.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat

Heavy sweating

Faintness

Dizziness

Fatigue

Weak, rapid pulse

Low blood pressure upon standing

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Headache

If these symptoms progress and begin affecting your mental state and physical being, mayoclinic.org urges you to go to the hospital.

According to mayoclinic.org, if you believe that you may be suffering from heat exhaustion, you should:

Stop all activity and rest

Move to a cooler place

Drink cool water or sports drinks

To help beat the heat, Wanderlust.com offers a majority of things.

Hydrate: Drinking water is essential to maintaining a regulated body temperature

Drinking water is essential to maintaining a regulated body temperature Swim: When you are feeling overheated, try taking a dip in the pool, or the lake. This can help to readjust your body temperature and cool you or the little ones down at a faster rate.

When you are feeling overheated, try taking a dip in the pool, or the lake. This can help to readjust your body temperature and cool you or the little ones down at a faster rate. Dress Light: Dressing in loose fitting clothing can help your body receive airflow which in return, cools your body down, cotton and linen work the best.

Dressing in loose fitting clothing can help your body receive airflow which in return, cools your body down, cotton and linen work the best. Stay Home: On days where the temperatures are set to reach record-high levels, it is best to stay home if possible. By regulating the amount of electricity used, your home should maintain the cool air inside. Try to keep the oven off as well.

Don’t forget about the pets! If it is too hot for you to be outside, it is too hot for pets.

Try to keep your animals inside as much as possible and be sure they have access to water throughout the day. To help keep them cool, try pointing a fan at them as they will be far more hot than you due to their fur.