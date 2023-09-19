SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Did you enjoy seeing all the sun to round out Tuesday? If so, you’ll love what’s ahead!

All clear and cool tonight

High pressure is building in tonight and setting us up for a clear and cool night with areas of fog developing overnight.

Lows drop into the 40s for most with the exception being areas up near the lake shores where 50s will be felt.

Mother Nature pampers CNY…

High pressure building in midweek looks to stay in control of our weather with considerable sunshine expected through at least the end of the week, and possibly into the weekend!

This is great news for any outdoor activities/chores you’d like to get done later this week into Saturday, including if you are heading up the Syracuse Army game on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome at noon!

Comfortable by day, cool by night

Highs Wednesday should reach the low 70s, while we feel mid-70s Thursday and Friday before cooling back towards 70 over the weekend as we watch a developing storm closely near the coast.

The nights will be crisp and cool, 40s and low 50s, which should really help get those fall colors going!

Any rain in sight??

If there is going to be any rain in the next seven days, it is likely toward the end of the weekend. Low pressure forms off the Southeast coast by Friday. While not a true topical system, it will have lots of moisture and should start tracking north.

There is some uncertainty as to how far north this low and its rain comes and that ultimately is determined by the strength of high pressure to our north. For that reason, there is a bit of uncertainty in the forecast Saturday night into Sunday so you’ll want to keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.