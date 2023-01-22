SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Skies are dry to start our Sunday, but some wet snow is on the way to Central New York. See how much we should see below.

Quiet start, but some snow to end Sunday

An area of low pressure will track east across the mid-Atlantic states Sunday and eventually converge with a coastal storm by Monday morning and travel up the coast. What this means for us in central New York is this system’s track is favorable for accumulating snow late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The snow accumulations will be limited though due to the storm not strengthening fast enough, it’s not that cold, and the system is a fast mover. Still, with slippery roads expected, the National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for Madison, southern Oneida, Cortland, and Chenango counties from 5PM Sunday through 10AM Monday.

Highs on Sunday top out well into the 30s to near 40.

When does the snow start?

We can expect the snow to arrive after 2 or 3 pm. Wet snow moves in from the southwest across CNY which may even start as a little rain mainly north and west of Syracuse. A slushy coating to an inch of snow is expected by sunset for most.

Snow is steadiest Sunday night

Snow is expected to be steadiest/heaviest for many Sunday evening, but near and after midnight the steadiest snow tapers to scattered snow showers/flurries for most. Another inch or two of snow falls, including Syracuse Sunday night, but higher amounts are expected south and east of Syracuse, especially across the higher terrain.

Roads will likely by somewhat slick Sunday evening, especially less traveled streets and over the higher terrain. Conditions should improve for much of the area after midnight as the steadier snow pulls out. It’s not too cold either with lows only dropping to around 30, which is expected to help road crews as they try to keep the roads clean.

Any issues getting to work/school Monday?

Thankfully, by the time many head into work and school Monday morning we think most roads will be just wet. Yes, there still will be some snow showers around Monday, especially through the early afternoon compliments of a little wrap around moisture and lake effect but nothing too significant. Another coating to an inch is possible Monday, but nothing to write home about.

Another storm this week?

Click here to get our thoughts on another stronger, more impactful storm expected for the middle of the upcoming week, and a general change in the pattern heading toward the end of January.