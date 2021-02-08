Snow deficit still significant for Syracuse

Prior to the last week or so of January snow was hard to come by for much of CNY, but we did make up some ground in the snow deficit late in January and especially the first few days of February.

After Wednesday, February 3rd though the weather has been quiet and basically snowless in Syracuse up until February 9th that is.

The deficit in Syracuse through Monday, February 8th is about three feet! Compared to last winter through the first week of February we have received over a foot less so far this year.

February 2021 so far has been a little snowier than average which I’m sure is no surprise thanks to the first few days of the month when about 10 inches of snow fell at the Syracuse airport compared to the 2+ feet of snow that occurred in the hills south of Syracuse! Through the first week of February 2020 we had picked up 14″ of snow about four inches more than we’ve seen this February.

Most areas are experiencing a lackluster winter thus far when it comes to accumulating snow across Upstate NY, but one place that is actually well above average in the snow category is Binghamton! Binghamton is well over two feet above average thanks in large part to the most significant snowfall to occur in Binghamton back in December when over 40 inches of snow fell with one storm!!

Good news for snow lovers is that we will likely see the snow deficit shrink up some heading into the middle of February as at least some accumulating snow is expected over the coming days.