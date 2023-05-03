SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The calendar may tell you we’re in the month of May, but if you looked outside Wednesday morning, it may have looked a little more like winter across parts of Central New York.

Along with rain showers that many saw, some snow was showing up on the radar across the higher terrain south and east of Syracuse, as well as the Tug Hill Plateau.

That got us thinking, just how rare is snow in May?

First, we are talking measurable snow here, which is defined as at least one-tenth of an inch of snow accumulation.

In Syracuse, going back to 1903, only 12 percent of Mays have had measurable snow.

Take a spot like Morrisville, which is at a higher elevation than Syracuse. In all the years of data on record there, 17 percent of Mays have seen measurable snow.

While seeing snow in May is not unheard of, it doesn’t happen every year. History tells us, though, that snowfall in May can still be relatively substantial when it does occur.

The snowiest May on record in Morrisville was in 1945, when a total of 12.2 inches fell.

Here in Syracuse, however, the snowiest May occurred way back in 1907, when 5 inches fell. Elevation makes all the difference, especially this late in the season.

On average, the last measurable snow in Syracuse occurs on April 12, and in Morrisville on April 15.

It can happen later though, with the latest ever occurring in Syracuse on May 17, 1973 and in Morrisville one day later, on May 18, back in 2002.