Snow totals from early November snowstorm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The widespread snow has transitioned to a spray of lake effect snow south and southeast of Lake Ontario. Here’s what some locations picked up Monday night according to the Storm Team.

ONONDAGA COUNTY:

Syracuse: 3″

Lysander: 2″

Liverpool: 1.8″

DeWitt: 3″

Fabius: 2″

OSWEGO COUNTY:

Altmar: 6″

Redfield: 5.6″

Lacona: 3.4″

Minetto: 8″

Sandy Creek: 2.5″

ONEIDA COUNTY:

Boonville: 4.5″

Holland Patent: 3.5″

LEWIS COUNTY:

Highmarket: 6.5″

Osceola: 5″

Constableville: 3.6″

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

Watertown: 6.4″

WAYNE:

Savannah: 3.5″

Wind chill temperature are already in the single digits this morning.

