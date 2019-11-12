Snow totals from early November snowstorm

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The widespread snow has transitioned to a spray of lake effect snow south and southeast of Lake Ontario. Here’s what some locations picked up Monday night according to the Storm Team.
ONONDAGA COUNTY:
Syracuse: 3″
Lysander: 2″
Liverpool: 1.8″
DeWitt: 3″
Fabius: 2″
OSWEGO COUNTY:
Altmar: 6″
Redfield: 5.6″
Lacona: 3.4″
Minetto: 8″
Sandy Creek: 2.5″
ONEIDA COUNTY:
Boonville: 4.5″
Holland Patent: 3.5″
LEWIS COUNTY:
Highmarket: 6.5″
Osceola: 5″
Constableville: 3.6″
JEFFERSON COUNTY:
Watertown: 6.4″
WAYNE:
Savannah: 3.5″
Wind chill temperature are already in the single digits this morning.
