Snow totals from Thursday’s lake snows

It was the coldest morning yet this winter season for many Saturday morning. The combination of a clear sky, snow cover and calm winds allowed temperatures to plunge below zero.

It was the coldest low temperature officially for Syracuse this season but it wasn’t the coldest temperature for the day, far from it. The record low for the day is -17 set back in 1943.

Here’s a list of some of the temperatures from our weather watchers and from the National Weather Service Saturday morning:

ONONDAGA COUNTY: