A slippery and snowy commute around Syracuse Thursday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s first widespread snowfall will mean a slow morning commute Thursday.

Any lingering snow Thursday morning will taper to scattered flurries, or end entirely by Thursday afternoon.

Based on the radar, as expected, the heaviest snow fell south of Syracuse, with lighter amounts as you head north of Syracuse.

