Some beneficial rainfall totals from Monday and Tuesday across CNY

Storm Team Headlines
Posted: / Updated:

A front with a few waves of low pressure provided Central New York with some much needed/welcomed rain to start this week. While it wasn’t a drought buster it certainly did help! Below are some rainfall totals between Monday and Tuesday in CNY with the most significant rainfall occurring east of Lake Ontario.

How did Monday and Tuesday’s rainfall help put a dent in the rainfall deficit that has grown pretty significantly in parts of the region? The below graphic shows that while Syracuse has a deficit still, other parts of the region are far worse.

