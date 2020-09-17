Some cold nights this weekend, patchy frost likely

A few in CNY have already woken up to some frost, but most haven’t so far. This could very well change for many this weekend as a strong, cool Canadian area of high pressure is slated to move in. We’ll have lots of sun this weekend, but an unseasonable chill too.

Saturday and Sunday will feature wall to wall sunshine and blue sky, but don’t be fooled by the sun because highs will struggle to get out of the 50s both days!!

If we are barely reaching 60° with full September sunshine, what is expected to happen when the sun sets and the winds go nearly calm at night over the weekend?? At this point it appears that lows should have no problem getting down into the 30s for most, including the Syracuse area with the exception of those who reside right near or on a lake shore. The normally colder spots of CNY, including the Adirondacks and Tug Hill areas will probably feel the 20s with a hard freeze!

Temperatures this low will likely end up resulting in at least patchy, if not widespread frost Saturday and Sunday mornings. So, if you have tender plants/flowers and you would like them to survive this weekend, we would suggest you get ready to bring them inside or cover them up. Otherwise they will likely not make it through the weekend.

The average first 32° temperature or lower felt in Syracuse doesn’t come until October 16th! While Syracuse may not dip that low this weekend we cannot rule it out. If in fact the mercury does drop to 32° or lower this weekend it would be nearly a month earlier than average!

By the way, the record lows for Saturday and Sunday in Syracuse are 34° set back in 1943 and 1993 respectively and we may very well flirt with these records, especially Sunday morning.

