SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Cooler and breezy conditions have settled into central New York with some lake effect rain showers as well. How long will this cool pattern continue?

HOLIDAY WEEKEND:

Many woke up Saturday morning seeing some light rain showers and areas of drizzle all thanks to Lake Ontario. Northwesterly winds have brought lake effect rain showers across the region, but a change in wind direction thanks to high pressure building in will lift these showers further north by the afternoon. This will create some breaks of sunshine around Syracuse and points southward.

It will remain cool and breezy through the day. Winds from the WSW will be around 10-15 MPH. Temperatures look to only reach the mid 50s.

We should feel closer to 60 Sunday afternoon under some morning sun with some showers developing north of Syracuse, east of Lake Ontario, due to another approaching cold front and a bit of lake effect. This cold front will dip further south bringing the chance for some showers across central New York by the afternoon.

The Columbus Day holiday itself looks okay with more clouds than sun. There is a slight risk for a spotty shower or two. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

That all said, if you have plans out and about to attend Super Dirt week in Oswego, Apple Festival in Lafayette, haunted hayrides, etc…you will want to be sure to dress warm enough, especially Saturday!

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will slowly rise towards the midweek thanks to strong southerly winds bringing temperatures back into the 60s Tuesday and near 70 Wednesday! It is still looking mild and breezy Thursday with highs in the upper 60s, but a strong cold front approaching from the west will bring showers and times of steadier rain late Thursday and into Thursday night. Once the storm departs, much colder air will be felt Friday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!