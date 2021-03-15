Spring starts this weekend and pattern for the weekend into next week will be spring like!

Spring officially starts early Saturday morning and Mother Nature will be obliging!

A strong area of high pressure building in out of Canada will provide us with chilly, frosty nights over the weekend but sun splashed days and a warming trend right into at least the first part of next week!

The jet stream, or river of strongest winds some 25 to 30 thousand feet up from the ground will be north of CNY much of next week. What does this mean for us? Well, when the jet stream is north warmer air to the south will move in on a southerly flow on the backside of high pressure down at the ground and aloft off the East Coast.

The 8 to 14 day temperature outlook released by NOAA, National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, supports just that with the greatest chance of above average temperatures for much of the last part of March right over the Northeast and CNY!

We are confident that Central New York will at least feel highs get up into the 60s early to mid next week, if not 70+ again!! Stay tuned for updates.