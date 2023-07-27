SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The area of abnormally dry conditions across Central New York essentially remains the same this week.

This is according to the latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

The only portions of our area where abnormally dry conditions persist are northeastern Madison and central and eastern Oneida counties.

After the tenth-driest May on record, June brought with it above average rainfall in Syracuse.

As of the end of the day Wednesday, July rainfall is running just slightly above average.

Since the last update of the Drought Monitor we have picked up 1.38 inches of rain, most of which fell on Monday, July 24th alone.

In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early, gardens begin to wilt, and surface water levels decline.

In a moderate drought, the next level up, wildfires/ground fires increase, trees/landscaping/fish are stressed, honey production declines and voluntary water conservation is requested.

Each week the Storm Team will monitor the conditions when new reports are issued on Thursdays.