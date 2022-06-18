SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Even though it is the official last weekend of spring, it will feel more like fall to start the weekend.

WEEKEND:

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you’ll want to be sure to dress appropriately because it won’t quite feel like summer. You’ll want the sweatshirts and hoodies Saturday morning right into the middle of the day because we’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s! With the heavy cloud cover through midday, temperatures are not likely to move much the first half of the day.

Sunnier skies will gradually make an appearance this afternoon. The clearing will work its way from west to east, beginning over the Finger Lakes region, then moving east reaching the Mohawk Valley by the early evening. There will be spots Saturday (mainly the hilltops) that may not even make it out of the 50s, while the rest of the region stay in the 60s for a high.

A gusty northwest wind stays with us all day long and if anything, they become stronger as the sun comes out in the afternoon. We expect gusts up to 30 mph.

By Sunday, we’ll warm it up a little bit more to the upper 60s to around 70. Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant breeze this Father’s Day and Juneteenth!

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Sunny skies are projected to start Monday, but clouds will be on the increase for the second half of the day. We may even see a late day shower. Our temperatures will continue to moderate into the low 70s.

The first day of Summer (Tuesday) is ushered in with summer-like temperatures near 80, but also the risk of showers and storms as a warm front moves through.